The Melancholic Genius: The Life and Legacy of Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson, the cofounding member of the Beach Boys and a defining force in rock music, passed away at 82, as confirmed by his family. The legendary musician, who battled drug addiction and mental illness for much of his life, composed timeless hits like 'Good Vibrations' and 'God Only Knows'.

Wilson, who suffered from dementia in his later years, was placed under conservatorship following the death of his wife, Melinda. His career with the Beach Boys, starting in 1961, produced hits that encapsulated California youth culture, with Wilson's ethereal harmonies becoming the band's signature sound.

Despite his remarkable influence, Wilson's life was marred with personal struggles, including an abusive upbringing, substance abuse, and debilitating mental health issues. His work, including the acclaimed album 'Pet Sounds', inspired peers like Paul McCartney. Wilson's legacy endures, even as his personal challenges remind us of the dichotomy of genius and torment.