Reviving Tourism: Omar Abdullah's Push for a Kinder Kashmir Experience

In a bid to revitalize the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing visitor experiences. Addressing delegates at the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) event 'Rally for the Valley,' Abdullah shared plans to improve tourism infrastructure, focusing on boosting the region's appeal.

He pointed out upgrades to local attractions, such as the gondola in Gulmarg, aiming to elevate the tourism experience. Reflecting on past challenges, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Abdullah praised Kashmir's unity and resilience. He expressed gratitude to TAAI for their continued support and faith in Jammu and Kashmir's tourism revival.

Abdullah noted significant progress in regional connectivity with the introduction of rail services and highlighted the world's highest railway bridge as a testament to engineering excellence. He urged the population to capitalize on this record while encouraging more visitors. The Chief Minister assured ongoing partnership efforts with TAAI to foster a thriving tourism economy in Kashmir.