Left Menu

Reviving Tourism: Omar Abdullah's Push for a Kinder Kashmir Experience

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the TAAI event, emphasizing the J&K government's efforts to enhance tourist experiences post-Pahalgam attack. Abdullah highlighted infrastructure improvements and the need to learn from past tragedies. The CM acknowledged the spontaneous unity shown by Kashmir's people against violence, fostering hope for tourism revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:06 IST
Reviving Tourism: Omar Abdullah's Push for a Kinder Kashmir Experience
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revitalize the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing visitor experiences. Addressing delegates at the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) event 'Rally for the Valley,' Abdullah shared plans to improve tourism infrastructure, focusing on boosting the region's appeal.

He pointed out upgrades to local attractions, such as the gondola in Gulmarg, aiming to elevate the tourism experience. Reflecting on past challenges, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Abdullah praised Kashmir's unity and resilience. He expressed gratitude to TAAI for their continued support and faith in Jammu and Kashmir's tourism revival.

Abdullah noted significant progress in regional connectivity with the introduction of rail services and highlighted the world's highest railway bridge as a testament to engineering excellence. He urged the population to capitalize on this record while encouraging more visitors. The Chief Minister assured ongoing partnership efforts with TAAI to foster a thriving tourism economy in Kashmir.

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025