Left Menu

Bollywood Stars React to Air India Plane Crash Tragedy

Bollywood actors expressed their shock and extended prayers for those affected by the Air India flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad. With 242 passengers on board, the crash occurred just after takeoff. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh shared their heartbreak and condolences for the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:46 IST
Bollywood Stars React to Air India Plane Crash Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The world of Bollywood mourns today as prominent celebrities took to social media to express their sorrow over the recent Air India flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport. The tragic event occurred shortly after the plane, carrying 242 people, took off for London, Gatwick. The incident has sent shockwaves through the nation, with many renowned actors voicing their grief and support for those affected.

Akshay Kumar, one of the leading figures in Indian cinema, expressed his disbelief and heartache over the calamity. "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," he posted on the platform X. Sunny Deol, equally devastated, shared his prayers for survivors, adding, "May those who lost their lives rest in peace." The sentiment was echoed by Riteish Deshmukh, who was "heartbroken and in shock" over the news.

Other notable actors like Parineeti Chopra, Randeep Hooda, and Sonu Sood also conveyed their condolences, while actor-politician Kangana Ranaut described the crash as "extremely tragic and painful." The collective outpouring of sympathy highlights the shared grief and solidarity within the entertainment industry during this somber period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025