Bollywood Stars React to Air India Plane Crash Tragedy

The world of Bollywood mourns today as prominent celebrities took to social media to express their sorrow over the recent Air India flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport. The tragic event occurred shortly after the plane, carrying 242 people, took off for London, Gatwick. The incident has sent shockwaves through the nation, with many renowned actors voicing their grief and support for those affected.

Akshay Kumar, one of the leading figures in Indian cinema, expressed his disbelief and heartache over the calamity. "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," he posted on the platform X. Sunny Deol, equally devastated, shared his prayers for survivors, adding, "May those who lost their lives rest in peace." The sentiment was echoed by Riteish Deshmukh, who was "heartbroken and in shock" over the news.

Other notable actors like Parineeti Chopra, Randeep Hooda, and Sonu Sood also conveyed their condolences, while actor-politician Kangana Ranaut described the crash as "extremely tragic and painful." The collective outpouring of sympathy highlights the shared grief and solidarity within the entertainment industry during this somber period.

(With inputs from agencies.)