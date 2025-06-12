Gaza Blockade Protest: Humanitarian Mission or Media Spectacle?
Israel has deported six activists from an aid boat aiming to challenge Gaza's blockade. The vessel, including European parliament member Rima Hassan and campaigner Greta Thunberg, was seized by Israel. Rights groups report mistreatment of detainees, who criticized Israel's actions as unlawful. The mission highlighted divisive views on Gaza's blockade.
Israel has deported six activists from an aid boat attempting to breach the blockade of Gaza, according to a rights group representing them. Among the group was Rima Hassan, a French MEP, previously banned from entering Israel due to her support for boycotts.
The boat, named 'Madleen,' sought to deliver aid to Gaza amidst its long-standing blockade. Climate activist Greta Thunberg was on board, deported with others earlier this week. Local rights group Adalah reported allegations of mistreatment by Israeli authorities, which the state denied, insisting on lawful treatment of detainees.
Israel described the mission as a 'media spectacle,' countering claims by denoting the blockade's necessity for security. The activists contended their forced entry into Israel violated their intentions. The journey was organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, protesting the blockade they argue exacerbates humanitarian crises in Gaza.
