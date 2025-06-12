A Call to Honor: Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Campaign for Cows as 'Rashtra Mata'

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati called on the central government to officially designate cows as 'Rashtra Mata', or Mother of the Nation, in a bid to protect them from slaughter.

The Swami has launched the 'Gau Dhwaj' campaign, urging all 36 states and Union territories to elevate cows to this honorary status at both national and state levels.

His campaign also seeks to remove cows from the animal category, advocating for their recognition as a revered mother figure, thus intensifying efforts against cow slaughter practices still legal in many regions.