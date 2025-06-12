Left Menu

A Call to Honor: Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Campaign for Cows as 'Rashtra Mata'

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has launched a nationwide campaign to designate cows as 'Rashtra Mata' at the national level and 'Rajya Mata' at the state level. The effort includes a 'Gau Dhwaj' (Cow Flag) campaign and seeks to end cow slaughter through legislative action, emphasizing cows' revered status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:16 IST
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati called on the central government to officially designate cows as 'Rashtra Mata', or Mother of the Nation, in a bid to protect them from slaughter.

The Swami has launched the 'Gau Dhwaj' campaign, urging all 36 states and Union territories to elevate cows to this honorary status at both national and state levels.

His campaign also seeks to remove cows from the animal category, advocating for their recognition as a revered mother figure, thus intensifying efforts against cow slaughter practices still legal in many regions.

