A Global Yoga Movement: Celebrating IDY 2025
Over five lakh people are set to join PM Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam for the International Day of Yoga. This year's theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' aims to expand yoga's global reach, aligning with India's G20 health vision, and fostering global wellness through large-scale participation.
The International Day of Yoga is poised to witness an unprecedented gathering as over five lakh people are set to perform yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that this year would mark one of the largest synchronized yoga events in history.
The event aligns with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', echoing India's commitment to global health initiatives during its G20 presidency. The UN's recognition of June 21 as International Day of Yoga, catalyzed by Modi's vision in 2014, has led to a worldwide wellness movement rooted in traditional Indian wisdom.
As part of the celebrations, the government will conduct Yoga Sangam sessions at over one lakh locations nationwide. Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have voiced strong support, aiming to cultivate a community of regular yoga practitioners, fostering a healthier and more harmonious society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
