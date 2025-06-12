A Global Yoga Movement: Celebrating IDY 2025

The International Day of Yoga is poised to witness an unprecedented gathering as over five lakh people are set to perform yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that this year would mark one of the largest synchronized yoga events in history.

The event aligns with the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', echoing India's commitment to global health initiatives during its G20 presidency. The UN's recognition of June 21 as International Day of Yoga, catalyzed by Modi's vision in 2014, has led to a worldwide wellness movement rooted in traditional Indian wisdom.

As part of the celebrations, the government will conduct Yoga Sangam sessions at over one lakh locations nationwide. Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have voiced strong support, aiming to cultivate a community of regular yoga practitioners, fostering a healthier and more harmonious society.

