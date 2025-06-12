Left Menu

Telugu Actress in Legal Turmoil Over Club Incident

A complaint against Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh alleges she abused staff and damaged property at a club in Gachibowli. Reportedly, Kalpika refused to pay her bill and insisted her cheesecake be complimentary. Legal action was taken under various charges following a viral video of the confrontation.

Updated: 12-06-2025 21:57 IST
Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh is embroiled in a legal battle after a complaint was filed accusing her of abusing staff and causing property damage at a local club in Gachibowli. The incident occurred on May 29, and a case was officially registered on June 10.

According to the police, the actress refused to settle her bill of Rs 2,200, demanding that the cheesecake ordered be complimentary, referencing similar practices at other clubs. Staff attempts to explain their billing policy were met with abuse, including body-shaming the general manager.

The altercation was captured in a viral video, in which Kalpika reportedly threw a brownie dish. Additionally, the actress allegedly made defamatory social media posts about the club. Legal charges have been filed under several sections including insults to provoke breach of peace.

