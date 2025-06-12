Telugu Actress in Legal Turmoil Over Club Incident

Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh is embroiled in a legal battle after a complaint was filed accusing her of abusing staff and causing property damage at a local club in Gachibowli. The incident occurred on May 29, and a case was officially registered on June 10.

According to the police, the actress refused to settle her bill of Rs 2,200, demanding that the cheesecake ordered be complimentary, referencing similar practices at other clubs. Staff attempts to explain their billing policy were met with abuse, including body-shaming the general manager.

The altercation was captured in a viral video, in which Kalpika reportedly threw a brownie dish. Additionally, the actress allegedly made defamatory social media posts about the club. Legal charges have been filed under several sections including insults to provoke breach of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)