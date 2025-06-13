Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan Reunite After 27 Years for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'
Veteran actor Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan reunite after 27 years for the film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se', directed by Sabir Sheikh and produced by Ronnie Rodrigues. The movie, a family drama with a thrilling twist, was launched in Mumbai and is set for a November 2025 release.
Veteran Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan are reuniting after nearly three decades to co-star in the upcoming film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'.
The pair last shared the screen in the 1998 hit 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', which featured Salman Khan and Kajol.
Directed by Sabir Sheikh and produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, the film blends family drama with thriller elements. It was officially launched in Mumbai and is expected to hit theaters by November 2025.
