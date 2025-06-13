Google Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Air India Crash Victims
Google acknowledged the Air India crash tragedy in Ahmedabad with a black ribbon on its homepage. The AI171 flight to London, with 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241. Among the deceased were various nationalities, making it one of India's deadliest aviation disasters.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn acknowledgment of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, internet giant Google displayed a black ribbon on its homepage. This symbolic gesture reflects the profound sadness following the devastating aviation disaster.
The ill-fated AI171 flight, bound for London, tragically crashed into a medical college complex just moments after taking off, resulting in a fiery blaze that claimed 241 lives. A single passenger survived and is currently receiving medical treatment.
The crash involved passengers from multiple nationalities, including Indians, British, Canadian, and Portuguese, marking it as one of the most tragic aviation incidents in recent Indian history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
