Left Menu

Google Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Air India Crash Victims

Google acknowledged the Air India crash tragedy in Ahmedabad with a black ribbon on its homepage. The AI171 flight to London, with 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241. Among the deceased were various nationalities, making it one of India's deadliest aviation disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:04 IST
Google Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Air India Crash Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn acknowledgment of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, internet giant Google displayed a black ribbon on its homepage. This symbolic gesture reflects the profound sadness following the devastating aviation disaster.

The ill-fated AI171 flight, bound for London, tragically crashed into a medical college complex just moments after taking off, resulting in a fiery blaze that claimed 241 lives. A single passenger survived and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The crash involved passengers from multiple nationalities, including Indians, British, Canadian, and Portuguese, marking it as one of the most tragic aviation incidents in recent Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025