Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan Army Chief's Visit to Rajasthan

Sri Lanka Army Commander Lt Gen BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo visited the Sapta Shakti Command in Rajasthan's Jaipur to discuss regional security and training initiatives with Indian military counterparts. The visit emphasized defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, highlighting mutual trust and regional partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:26 IST
Sri Lanka Army Commander Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo embarked on a two-day visit to the Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur, Rajasthan, signalling strengthened military ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Lt General Rodrigo was warmly received by Lt General Manjinder Singh, the South Western Command Army Commander. Over the course of his visit, he engaged in detailed discussions with senior South Western Command officers focusing on regional security, joint training exercises, capability development, and the sharing of best practices, as reported by defence spokesperson Lt Col. Nikhil Dhawan.

The visit also included an equipment display, a combat demonstration focused on counter-terrorism operations, and tours of military and heritage sites, as Lt Gen Rodrigo explored the rich cultural and military history of Rajasthan. This visit underscores the strong defence cooperation and mutual trust that has been cultivated over decades between the two nations.

