Spotlight on Artistry: Boman Irani Champions Filmmakers at Cannes

Boman Irani, acclaimed actor-director, believes that while the Cannes Film Festival's glamour is undeniable, the focus should be on celebrating the filmmakers who shine on such platforms.

Irani applauded the work of Indian filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Neeraj Ghaywan, whose achievements at Cannes have been monumental. Kapadia's historic Grand Prix win in 2024 and Ghaywan's standing ovation for "Homebound" highlight their impact.

Yet, Irani stresses a balance between glamour and cinema. As Irani preps for his upcoming film release, he cherishes his Cannes experience, emphasizing the festival's role in elevating filmmakers to household names while fostering a love for cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)