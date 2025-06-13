Left Menu

India's Labs Leading the Way to a Future-Ready Life Sciences Industry

India's life sciences research companies are progressing towards being technologically advanced, adaptive, and sustainable. A new survey indicates that Indian labs are more prepared for future growth than global counterparts, placing a high priority on innovation-driven technologies, smart energy solutions, and cross-functional collaboration in research and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey reveals that lab environments within India's life sciences research firms are on the verge of being 'future-ready.' These labs exhibit significant technological advancements and sustainability, outpacing global averages in adapting to future growth and integrating new technologies, according to the 'Global Life Sciences 2025 Survey Report' by Unispace.

The survey indicates a robust focus on sustainability, with Indian business leaders prioritizing smart energy infrastructure, including the high adoption of solar power and optimized ventilation systems. Among the 400 respondents from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology sectors, a majority believe their labs are adaptable to future advancements, highlighting India's readiness for rapid R&D evolution.

While the findings show a strong commitment to adopting AI-driven and digital technologies, there's room for improvement in fostering cross-functional collaboration. The survey notes the importance of flexible, modular lab designs and well-being-centered, aesthetically pleasing spaces to inspire innovation and support strategic goals in the life sciences sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

