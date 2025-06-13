Left Menu

Vijay Rejects 'Ilaya Kamarajar' Title Amid Student Felicitation

During a party event, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam President and actor Vijay requested not to be called 'Kamarajar' or 'Ilaya Kamarajar.' The event honored students who excelled academically. Vijay expressed gratitude but distanced himself from future political titles linked to the revered freedom fighter, K Kamaraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:04 IST
Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam President Vijay has made a public appeal during a recent event, urging students, party affiliates, and supporters to refrain from calling him 'Kamarajar' or 'Ilaya Kamarajar.'

The gathering was organized to recognize students who excelled in their recent 10th and 12th board exams in 2025, with Vijay taking center stage to offer his words of advice.

While expressing gratitude, he emphasized his focus on education over political aspirations, referencing the iconic legacy of K Kamaraj, the former Chief Minister renowned for his advancements in education and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

