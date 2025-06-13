Left Menu

A Blessing in Disguise: Traffic Saves Life from Air India Flight Crash

Bhumi Chauhan narrowly escaped the tragic Air India flight crash due to a delay caused by Ahmedabad's traffic congestion. Despite her initial frustration at missing the flight, she realized it was a miracle as the plane crashed minutes after takeoff, with only one survivor out of 242 passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:07 IST
A Blessing in Disguise: Traffic Saves Life from Air India Flight Crash
  • Country:
  • India

Bhumi Chauhan was initially upset when she was denied boarding on the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight due to a slight delay. However, her disappointment turned to gratitude when she learned of the flight's catastrophic crash just minutes after its departure.

The ill-fated flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport but tragically crashed less than a minute later, claiming 241 lives. Chauhan's unintentional delay due to traffic effectively saved her life.

Reflecting on the incident, Chauhan, now based in London with her husband, expressed her sorrow for the victims and their families, attributing her own miraculous survival to divine intervention and offering prayers for the departed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025