A Blessing in Disguise: Traffic Saves Life from Air India Flight Crash

Bhumi Chauhan was initially upset when she was denied boarding on the Air India Ahmedabad-London flight due to a slight delay. However, her disappointment turned to gratitude when she learned of the flight's catastrophic crash just minutes after its departure.

The ill-fated flight took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport but tragically crashed less than a minute later, claiming 241 lives. Chauhan's unintentional delay due to traffic effectively saved her life.

Reflecting on the incident, Chauhan, now based in London with her husband, expressed her sorrow for the victims and their families, attributing her own miraculous survival to divine intervention and offering prayers for the departed.

(With inputs from agencies.)