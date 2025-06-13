Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gujarat Woman Among Victims in Air India Crash

A tragic air crash has claimed the life of Salmaben Vora, a 55-year-old woman from Gujarat. On her way to London for her daughter's delivery, Salma was among the 241 casualties. Her family, who saw her off, was shattered by the news of the devastating incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:38 IST
A tragic air accident has claimed the life of Salmaben Vora, a 55-year-old woman from Anand, Gujarat. She was on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people.

Salmaben was traveling to London to attend her elder daughter's delivery. The family, residing in Umreth, was preparing for the joyous occasion when tragedy struck.

Her husband, Razzaq Vora, recounted the moment the family learned of the crash. They had just bid farewell to Salma, who was traveling with a family from London. Shock and grief enveloped the family as the devastating news arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

