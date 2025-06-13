Kerala Bikers Reignite Peaceful Unity in Kashmir: A Ride to Remember

A collective of 26 bikers from Kerala, under the banner of 'Chalo LoC,' visited Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Kupwara to honor victims of terrorism.

This ride comes in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, underscoring national unity and fortitude, stated officials.

The bikers conveyed peace and togetherness as they arrived at the historical Sharda Temple near the Line of Control, marking a journey that started from Adi Shankaracharya's birthplace in Kalady, Kerala. They extended condolences to victims' families and emphasized unity against violence.

