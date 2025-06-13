Left Menu

Kerala Bikers Reignite Peaceful Unity in Kashmir: A Ride to Remember

A group of 26 bikers from Kerala visited Jammu and Kashmir under the 'Chalo LoC' initiative to pay tribute to terrorism victims. Their journey aimed to spread a message of peace, unity, and resilience in the face of recent terror attacks, promoting national integration and cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:23 IST
Kerala Bikers Reignite Peaceful Unity in Kashmir: A Ride to Remember
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A collective of 26 bikers from Kerala, under the banner of 'Chalo LoC,' visited Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Kupwara to honor victims of terrorism.

This ride comes in response to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, underscoring national unity and fortitude, stated officials.

The bikers conveyed peace and togetherness as they arrived at the historical Sharda Temple near the Line of Control, marking a journey that started from Adi Shankaracharya's birthplace in Kalady, Kerala. They extended condolences to victims' families and emphasized unity against violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025