Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Pavilions at Paris Air Show

Israel's Ministry of Defence has strongly criticized the installation of black partition walls surrounding its defense industry exhibits at the Paris Air Show. Describing the move as "outrageous and unprecedented," the ministry has called for urgent action from French authorities and event organizers to reverse the decision.

The partitions were erected unexpectedly before the air show's opening, effectively segregating Israeli booths. The move followed a last-minute request from organizers to withdraw offensive weapons systems, which Israel refused, denouncing the action as politically motivated exclusion.

A recent court ruling favored Israeli participation despite activist opposition, yet the Ministry asserts it faced de facto censorship. Sylvain Pavillet, representing the organizers, noted that exhibitor decisions are a government prerogative, distancing the show management from the controversy. The Paris Air Show is a notable aerospace event.

(With inputs from agencies.)