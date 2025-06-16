Schwarzenegger and Moss: A Tango to Remember in 'Fubar' Season 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger faced a significant challenge preparing for the tango scene with Carrie-Anne Moss in the second season of the Netflix series 'Fubar.'

Despite the Canadian actress requiring minimal rehearsal, Schwarzenegger's extensive practice paid off, impressing the series team. 'Fubar' follows CIA agents Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma as they navigate complex missions. In season 2, tension rises when Moss's character, a former East German spy, re-enters Brunner's life.

The 75-year-old actor recounted how the duo's thorough readiness for scenes surprised many on set. Moss shared insights into their friendship developed during filming, including a humorous anecdote about her use of peppermint oil as set preparation.

