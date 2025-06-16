Lewis Hamilton Brings Authenticity to Brad Pitt's F1 Film
Lewis Hamilton, a legendary Formula 1 driver, is ensuring the authenticity of an upcoming film starring Brad Pitt as a retired race car driver. Hamilton's involvement helped accurately portray the intense demands of racing, and novel camera technology was developed to capture the in-car experience vividly.
Racing legend Lewis Hamilton has stepped into the role of a producer for a new film starring Brad Pitt as a Formula 1 driver. The film aims to authentically depict the thrill of racing, with Hamilton advising on minute details like gear shifts and braking.
To ensure genuine portrayals, real-life F1 events in iconic locations such as Abu Dhabi and Mexico City provided the backdrop for filming, as Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris took the wheel at high speeds. Hamilton confirmed Pitt's skills after an impromptu assessment on a Los Angeles racetrack, showing confidence in the actor's driving prowess.
Behind the scenes, Apple supported the project by adapting its iPhone technology for a revolutionary camera system used in race cars to capture immersive, high-resolution footage. Hamilton emphasized the need to highlight the physical toll on drivers, who can lose significant weight during races.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Warner Bros. Discovery Plans Bold Split into Two Giants
Warner Bros. Discovery Aims to Block Creditor Collaboration in Corporate Divide
Warner Bros Discovery Faces Bondholder Pushback
Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two public companies, separating its streaming and cable operations, reports AP.
Warner Bros Discovery Splits: A New Era for Media Giants