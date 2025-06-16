Lewis Hamilton Brings Authenticity to Brad Pitt's F1 Film

Racing legend Lewis Hamilton has stepped into the role of a producer for a new film starring Brad Pitt as a Formula 1 driver. The film aims to authentically depict the thrill of racing, with Hamilton advising on minute details like gear shifts and braking.

To ensure genuine portrayals, real-life F1 events in iconic locations such as Abu Dhabi and Mexico City provided the backdrop for filming, as Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris took the wheel at high speeds. Hamilton confirmed Pitt's skills after an impromptu assessment on a Los Angeles racetrack, showing confidence in the actor's driving prowess.

Behind the scenes, Apple supported the project by adapting its iPhone technology for a revolutionary camera system used in race cars to capture immersive, high-resolution footage. Hamilton emphasized the need to highlight the physical toll on drivers, who can lose significant weight during races.

