Lewis Hamilton Brings Authenticity to Brad Pitt's F1 Film

Lewis Hamilton, a legendary Formula 1 driver, is ensuring the authenticity of an upcoming film starring Brad Pitt as a retired race car driver. Hamilton's involvement helped accurately portray the intense demands of racing, and novel camera technology was developed to capture the in-car experience vividly.

Racing legend Lewis Hamilton has stepped into the role of a producer for a new film starring Brad Pitt as a Formula 1 driver. The film aims to authentically depict the thrill of racing, with Hamilton advising on minute details like gear shifts and braking.

To ensure genuine portrayals, real-life F1 events in iconic locations such as Abu Dhabi and Mexico City provided the backdrop for filming, as Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris took the wheel at high speeds. Hamilton confirmed Pitt's skills after an impromptu assessment on a Los Angeles racetrack, showing confidence in the actor's driving prowess.

Behind the scenes, Apple supported the project by adapting its iPhone technology for a revolutionary camera system used in race cars to capture immersive, high-resolution footage. Hamilton emphasized the need to highlight the physical toll on drivers, who can lose significant weight during races.

