Celebrating the Unspoken Strength of Fathers: SBI Life's Heartfelt Tribute

SBI Life Insurance is celebrating Father's Day with a poignant digital video campaign titled 'Papa Bhooltey Nahin,' highlighting the often overlooked but unwavering roles of fathers. Under their #PapaHainNa initiative, the film depicts fathers in professional settings transitioning smoothly to nurturing roles at home.

The narrative showcases various fathers, including a hockey coach, a forest officer, and an architect, representing how they balance authority at work with love at home. The film serves as a tribute to fathers' lifelong commitments, underscoring their persistent dedication to family.

With poignant imagery and deep storytelling, SBI Life's campaign reiterates purposeful living through consistent presence and protection, embodying the company's brand philosophy. The digital film is featured across social platforms, sparking conversations about the everyday, quiet strength of fatherhood.

