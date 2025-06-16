Security Scare Turned Hoax at ISRO's Spaceport

A terrorist alert in Sriharikota, housing ISRO's prime space launch facility, caused a flurry of security checks as Andhra Pradesh police swiftly responded to a warning from Tamil Nadu counterparts. However, officials confirmed on Monday that it was a false alarm.

The call, triggering immediate action on Sunday night, prompted intensified verification measures. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a key site for India's space missions, remained on high alert.

Naidupeta Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Chantibabu revealed there was no evidence of unusual activity, while regional security, bolstered by the Central Industrial Security Force, continues patrolling to maintain vigilance.