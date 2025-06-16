Security Scare Turned Hoax at ISRO's Spaceport
Andhra Pradesh police were alerted about a suspected terrorist at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport. After thorough investigations, it was concluded to be a hoax. Despite no unusual activities being reported, security measures were intensified in coordination with CISF, ensuring continued vigilance around the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
- Country:
- India
A terrorist alert in Sriharikota, housing ISRO's prime space launch facility, caused a flurry of security checks as Andhra Pradesh police swiftly responded to a warning from Tamil Nadu counterparts. However, officials confirmed on Monday that it was a false alarm.
The call, triggering immediate action on Sunday night, prompted intensified verification measures. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a key site for India's space missions, remained on high alert.
Naidupeta Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Chantibabu revealed there was no evidence of unusual activity, while regional security, bolstered by the Central Industrial Security Force, continues patrolling to maintain vigilance.
ALSO READ
Bomb Threat Sparks Security Measures at Explosives Office
Comprehensive Security Measures for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025
UP Police Intensifies Eid-ul-Azha Security Measures
Fortifying the Amarnath Yatra: Robust Security Measures in Place
Uttarakhand Police Gear Up for Kainchi Dham Fair with Robust Security Measures