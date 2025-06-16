Left Menu

Controversy Over Shivaji Statue: Allegations of Corruption and Structural Flaws

Recently erected statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort faces scrutiny as Maharashtra Congress chief and Shiv Sena MP allege corruption following structural flaws. The pedestal developed a hole shortly after inauguration, raising concerns about construction quality. Sindhudurg Collector states rain caused sinking, and the issue is resolved.

The integrity of the newly installed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district is under scrutiny, as Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has highlighted substantial structural damage.

Installed to replace a similar statue that fell months after inauguration by PM Modi, the new statue's pedestal developed a significant hole. Criticism has been fierce with allegations of corruption compromising construction quality.

Sindhudurg Collector Anil Patil attributes the issue to rains causing ground sinking, but assures that it has been rectified. Nevertheless, the incident raises questions about oversight and transparency in public works.

