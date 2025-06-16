Controversy Over Shivaji Statue: Allegations of Corruption and Structural Flaws
Recently erected statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort faces scrutiny as Maharashtra Congress chief and Shiv Sena MP allege corruption following structural flaws. The pedestal developed a hole shortly after inauguration, raising concerns about construction quality. Sindhudurg Collector states rain caused sinking, and the issue is resolved.
- Country:
- India
The integrity of the newly installed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district is under scrutiny, as Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has highlighted substantial structural damage.
Installed to replace a similar statue that fell months after inauguration by PM Modi, the new statue's pedestal developed a significant hole. Criticism has been fierce with allegations of corruption compromising construction quality.
Sindhudurg Collector Anil Patil attributes the issue to rains causing ground sinking, but assures that it has been rectified. Nevertheless, the incident raises questions about oversight and transparency in public works.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC Leader's Controversial Call Sparks Allegations of AI Manipulation
Himachal Scandal: Allegations, Probes, and Political Turmoil
RSS Infiltration Allegations Rock Indian Historical Research
Shimla Conspiracy: Police Superintendent Accuses Top Brass of False RDX Blast Allegations
Damania asked to appear before ACB for probe into allegations against Dhananjay Munde