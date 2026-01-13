Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy and Allegations Unfold in Delhi Assembly
Delhi government releases a poster seeking Atishi Marlena amid controversy over alleged remarks in Assembly. Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra claims Atishi used objectionable language, igniting a row. Atishi remains absent as AAP defends her, claiming video evidence is doctored, while Mishra demands an apology.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has escalated the dispute surrounding Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena with a provocative poster asking, "Where is Atishi Marlena?" According to Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the controversy stems from remarks allegedly made during a January 6 Assembly session commemorating 350 years of historical martyrdom.
Mishra accuses Atishi of using inappropriate language that offended religious sentiments and the dignity of the House. Despite several calls for her to address the Assembly and the public, Atishi remains elusive, prompting accusations of neglect and demands for an apology.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj counters, defending Atishi by asserting that the video evidence against her was doctored, labeling the attacks as a targeted smear campaign. Mishra has further claimed external influences are attempting to suppress the issue, while calling on Punjab's Chief Minister to stay out of the controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy in Goa Assembly: AAP MLA's Remarks on RSS Stir Heated Debate
Gujarat High Court Upholds Single Trial for AAP Leaders in Defamation Case
Shooters Captured: AAP Sarpanch's Murder Case Update
Imposter Arrested in Massive Hyderabad Investment Fraud Case
Political Clash: FIR Sparks Uproar in Punjab Over AAP Video Controversy