Where is Atishi Marlena? Controversy and Allegations Unfold in Delhi Assembly

Delhi government releases a poster seeking Atishi Marlena amid controversy over alleged remarks in Assembly. Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra claims Atishi used objectionable language, igniting a row. Atishi remains absent as AAP defends her, claiming video evidence is doctored, while Mishra demands an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:40 IST
The Delhi government has escalated the dispute surrounding Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena with a provocative poster asking, "Where is Atishi Marlena?" According to Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the controversy stems from remarks allegedly made during a January 6 Assembly session commemorating 350 years of historical martyrdom.

Mishra accuses Atishi of using inappropriate language that offended religious sentiments and the dignity of the House. Despite several calls for her to address the Assembly and the public, Atishi remains elusive, prompting accusations of neglect and demands for an apology.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj counters, defending Atishi by asserting that the video evidence against her was doctored, labeling the attacks as a targeted smear campaign. Mishra has further claimed external influences are attempting to suppress the issue, while calling on Punjab's Chief Minister to stay out of the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

