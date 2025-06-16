Kering's New CEO: A Strategic Shift Amidst Structural Challenges
Kering, the luxury conglomerate behind Gucci, is navigating structural challenges necessitating fresh perspectives, as stated by Chairman Francois-Henri Pinault. To address these issues, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has been appointed as the new chief executive. De Meo will assume the role in September, while Pinault remains chairman.
Kering, the luxury giant responsible for Gucci, is currently facing significant 'structural challenges,' according to Chairman and Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault. These challenges demand innovative strategies, Pinault noted on Monday, right after announcing Renault chief Luca de Meo as Kering's incoming CEO.
Pinault emphasized that de Meo's status as a 'newcomer' could be an advantage in tackling the company's issues. In a call with analysts, he highlighted the fresh perspectives that de Meo is expected to bring to the fashion conglomerate.
Luca de Meo will leave Renault by mid-July and take the reins at Kering in September. Although de Meo steps in as CEO, Pinault will continue to steer Kering as chairman, ensuring a stable leadership transition.
