Kering's New CEO: A Strategic Shift Amidst Structural Challenges

Kering, the luxury giant responsible for Gucci, is currently facing significant 'structural challenges,' according to Chairman and Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault. These challenges demand innovative strategies, Pinault noted on Monday, right after announcing Renault chief Luca de Meo as Kering's incoming CEO.

Pinault emphasized that de Meo's status as a 'newcomer' could be an advantage in tackling the company's issues. In a call with analysts, he highlighted the fresh perspectives that de Meo is expected to bring to the fashion conglomerate.

Luca de Meo will leave Renault by mid-July and take the reins at Kering in September. Although de Meo steps in as CEO, Pinault will continue to steer Kering as chairman, ensuring a stable leadership transition.

