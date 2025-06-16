Left Menu

Kering's New CEO: A Strategic Shift Amidst Structural Challenges

Kering, the luxury conglomerate behind Gucci, is navigating structural challenges necessitating fresh perspectives, as stated by Chairman Francois-Henri Pinault. To address these issues, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has been appointed as the new chief executive. De Meo will assume the role in September, while Pinault remains chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:59 IST
Kering's New CEO: A Strategic Shift Amidst Structural Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Kering, the luxury giant responsible for Gucci, is currently facing significant 'structural challenges,' according to Chairman and Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault. These challenges demand innovative strategies, Pinault noted on Monday, right after announcing Renault chief Luca de Meo as Kering's incoming CEO.

Pinault emphasized that de Meo's status as a 'newcomer' could be an advantage in tackling the company's issues. In a call with analysts, he highlighted the fresh perspectives that de Meo is expected to bring to the fashion conglomerate.

Luca de Meo will leave Renault by mid-July and take the reins at Kering in September. Although de Meo steps in as CEO, Pinault will continue to steer Kering as chairman, ensuring a stable leadership transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025