NCC Cadets: Conquerors of Everest Inspiring Indian Youth

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has commended members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) expedition team for their remarkable achievement in summiting Mount Everest.

The successful ascent and subsequent unfurling of the tricolour were hailed as a source of inspiration for the youth, encouraging them to dream big and push boundaries.

Photographs of the interaction were shared by the Indian Army, showcasing the leaders interacting with the young cadets who have epitomized exceptional leadership, discipline, and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)