NCC Cadets: Conquerors of Everest Inspiring Indian Youth
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi honored an NCC expedition team for summiting Mount Everest, celebrating their achievement as a beacon of inspiration for young Indians. The team, consisting of 10 cadets and support personnel, proudly unfurled the national flag on the peak, symbolizing leadership and national pride.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has commended members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) expedition team for their remarkable achievement in summiting Mount Everest.
The successful ascent and subsequent unfurling of the tricolour were hailed as a source of inspiration for the youth, encouraging them to dream big and push boundaries.
Photographs of the interaction were shared by the Indian Army, showcasing the leaders interacting with the young cadets who have epitomized exceptional leadership, discipline, and national pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCC to Expand by 3 Lakh Cadets Nationwide, Says Sanjay Seth in Bhopal
Indian Army's Naik Amit Kumar Shines at Asian Rowing Championship
NCC Cadets Triumph on Everest: A Historic Feat of Youth and Resilience
NCC Cadets Achieve 100% Summit Success on Mount Everest Expedition
Indian Army's Herculean Rescue Efforts Amid Sikkim Landslide Crisis