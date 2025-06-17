Tragic End: Model Found Dead in Haryana Canal

A Haryana-based model, Sheetal, who went missing after leaving for a photoshoot, was found dead in a Sonipat canal with injury marks on her throat. The police suspect she was murdered by a 'male friend' who was with her on her last known whereabouts.

According to law enforcement, Sheetal, identified by her alias Simmi, lived with her sister in Panipat and worked in music video modeling. Her body was retrieved from Kharkhoda, triggering a murder investigation focused on a male companion who was seen with her before her disappearance.

The authorities have recovered a vehicle linked to a man from Israna, Panipat, suggesting his potential involvement. Post-mortem results are awaited to aid the ongoing probe, which includes examining possible domestic disputes and assault allegations made by Sheetal's family.