Left Menu

Tragic End: Model Found Dead in Haryana Canal

The lifeless body of Haryana-based model Sheetal was discovered in a Sonipat canal, showing signs of injury. Police suspect her 'male friend' was involved in her murder, as investigations continue. Sheetal, known in the modeling industry, went missing after leaving for a shoot, prompting a police search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:55 IST
Tragic End: Model Found Dead in Haryana Canal
body
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana-based model, Sheetal, who went missing after leaving for a photoshoot, was found dead in a Sonipat canal with injury marks on her throat. The police suspect she was murdered by a 'male friend' who was with her on her last known whereabouts.

According to law enforcement, Sheetal, identified by her alias Simmi, lived with her sister in Panipat and worked in music video modeling. Her body was retrieved from Kharkhoda, triggering a murder investigation focused on a male companion who was seen with her before her disappearance.

The authorities have recovered a vehicle linked to a man from Israna, Panipat, suggesting his potential involvement. Post-mortem results are awaited to aid the ongoing probe, which includes examining possible domestic disputes and assault allegations made by Sheetal's family.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025