Tragic End: Model Found Dead in Haryana Canal
The lifeless body of Haryana-based model Sheetal was discovered in a Sonipat canal, showing signs of injury. Police suspect her 'male friend' was involved in her murder, as investigations continue. Sheetal, known in the modeling industry, went missing after leaving for a shoot, prompting a police search.
According to law enforcement, Sheetal, identified by her alias Simmi, lived with her sister in Panipat and worked in music video modeling. Her body was retrieved from Kharkhoda, triggering a murder investigation focused on a male companion who was seen with her before her disappearance.
The authorities have recovered a vehicle linked to a man from Israna, Panipat, suggesting his potential involvement. Post-mortem results are awaited to aid the ongoing probe, which includes examining possible domestic disputes and assault allegations made by Sheetal's family.
