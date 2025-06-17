Houston Embraces International Day of Yoga with Diverse Events

From city parks to community centers and virtual platforms, Houstonians are embracing mindfulness as they commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga by participating in over 50 events across the Greater Houston area.

The events, organized by the Consulate General of India in Houston along with India House and other partners, are scheduled from June 14 to June 30. They include sunrise yoga sessions, workshops, and virtual classes, catering to people of all ages and abilities.

Highlighting yoga's widespread appeal, Consul General D C Manjunath emphasized that yoga transcends borders and beliefs, offering India's gift of health and spiritual harmony to the world. The main event on June 20 at India House will feature Padma Bhushan Dr. David Frawley leading a special pranayama and meditation session, open to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)