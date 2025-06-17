Left Menu

Houston Embraces International Day of Yoga with Diverse Events

Houstonians celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga with over 50 varied events organized across the Greater Houston area. Spearheaded by the Consulate General of India and partners, the initiative includes in-person and virtual yoga sessions tailored for all ages and abilities, showcasing yoga’s global and communal appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:22 IST
From city parks to community centers and virtual platforms, Houstonians are embracing mindfulness as they commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga by participating in over 50 events across the Greater Houston area.

The events, organized by the Consulate General of India in Houston along with India House and other partners, are scheduled from June 14 to June 30. They include sunrise yoga sessions, workshops, and virtual classes, catering to people of all ages and abilities.

Highlighting yoga's widespread appeal, Consul General D C Manjunath emphasized that yoga transcends borders and beliefs, offering India's gift of health and spiritual harmony to the world. The main event on June 20 at India House will feature Padma Bhushan Dr. David Frawley leading a special pranayama and meditation session, open to the public.

