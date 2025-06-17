Revival of Jammu & Kashmir Parks Boosts Tourism

In an effort to rejuvenate tourism, several parks across Jammu and Kashmir have been reopened following their closure due to an April terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The reopening comes under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who ordered the phased reopening of 16 parks to breathe new life into the region's tourism sector. The initial phase saw eight locations in the Kashmir Valley welcoming back visitors, with security measures heightened to ensure safety.

Tourists and locals have hailed the decision as a much-needed boost to the area's morale and economy. Local officials report an enthusiastic response, with large crowds flocking to once-popular sites such as Betaab Valley and Verinag, enjoying the natural beauty and renewed sense of security.

(With inputs from agencies.)