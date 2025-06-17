Revival of Jammu & Kashmir Parks Boosts Tourism
Tourist parks in Jammu and Kashmir, closed after an April terror attack, have reopened. This move, ordered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeks to revitalize tourism and reassure visitors of their safety with increased security. The decision has been positively received by tourists and locals.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to rejuvenate tourism, several parks across Jammu and Kashmir have been reopened following their closure due to an April terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
The reopening comes under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who ordered the phased reopening of 16 parks to breathe new life into the region's tourism sector. The initial phase saw eight locations in the Kashmir Valley welcoming back visitors, with security measures heightened to ensure safety.
Tourists and locals have hailed the decision as a much-needed boost to the area's morale and economy. Local officials report an enthusiastic response, with large crowds flocking to once-popular sites such as Betaab Valley and Verinag, enjoying the natural beauty and renewed sense of security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- tourism
- parks
- reopening
- Lt Governor
- security
- tourists
- terror attack
- Anantnag
ALSO READ
AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security
Philippines and EU Forge New Security and Defense Dialogue
Tense Vigil in Kathua: Security Forces On High Alert
BJP's Khandelwal Defends PM Modi Amidst Congress Criticism on National Security
Kerala Welcomes Students Back with Festive School Reopenings