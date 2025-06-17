Left Menu

Revival of Jammu & Kashmir Parks Boosts Tourism

Tourist parks in Jammu and Kashmir, closed after an April terror attack, have reopened. This move, ordered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeks to revitalize tourism and reassure visitors of their safety with increased security. The decision has been positively received by tourists and locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:49 IST
Revival of Jammu & Kashmir Parks Boosts Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to rejuvenate tourism, several parks across Jammu and Kashmir have been reopened following their closure due to an April terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The reopening comes under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who ordered the phased reopening of 16 parks to breathe new life into the region's tourism sector. The initial phase saw eight locations in the Kashmir Valley welcoming back visitors, with security measures heightened to ensure safety.

Tourists and locals have hailed the decision as a much-needed boost to the area's morale and economy. Local officials report an enthusiastic response, with large crowds flocking to once-popular sites such as Betaab Valley and Verinag, enjoying the natural beauty and renewed sense of security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025