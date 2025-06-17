Priyanka Chopra Mourns the Loss of Uncle Raman Rai Handa

In a heartfelt tribute, global icon Priyanka Chopra has voiced her sorrow following the passing of her uncle, Raman Rai Handa. Handa, a renowned lawyer at the Delhi High Court, died on June 16 at 72, leaving the Chopra family in mourning.

Priyanka shared a touching message on Instagram, stating, "You will always be in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace, uncle. Om Shanti." The sad news arrived amidst celebrations for her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, compounding the family's grief.

Actress Mannara Chopra, Handa's daughter, broke the news with an official Instagram statement highlighting her father's role as a family pillar. His final rites will be conducted on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai. Raman Rai Handa is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters, Mannara and Mitali.

(With inputs from agencies.)