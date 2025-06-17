Revamping the Dark Knight: James Gunn's Vision for Batman in the New DC Universe

As DC Studios gears up for the debut of its new cinematic universe under James Gunn's leadership, the studio's co-CEO has expressed that the Dark Knight presents one of his toughest hurdles. According to Deadline, Gunn recently shared insights into his vision for Batman within the new DC Universe (DCU), highlighting his concerns about avoiding previous missteps encountered with his Marvel counterpart.

Gunn, the visionary behind the forthcoming 'Superman: Legacy,' acknowledged that integrating Batman, a character with an intricate and towering legacy, is notably difficult. Although Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' featuring Robert Pattinson garnered success, Gunn remarked that this iteration might not be a suitable fit within the evolving DCU landscape, as it aligns itself with the upcoming Superman narrative.

Discussing the potential inclusion of Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne in the new universe, Gunn stated, "We'd have to think about it. It's not like we've never discussed it. I would never say zero, because you just never know. But it's not likely. It's not likely at all," according to Deadline. He reassured fans that 'The Batman Part II' remains in development despite rumors to the contrary, adding, "Matt's slow. Let him take his time. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man."

Instead, Gunn is channeling his focus toward 'The Brave and the Bold,' a fresh movie about Batman that will feature a new iteration steered by It director Andy Muschietti. Inspired by Grant Morrison's comic book series, this film will introduce the idea of Batman discovering a son previously unknown to him.

This cinematic interpretation of Batman will diverge from Pattinson's portrayal, and Gunn emphasized that his version will steer clear of being "campy." "Batman's my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally," acknowledged Gunn, stressing, "And it's not, I'm not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right. He's incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman."

Gunn also underlined the necessity for Batman to have a clear, meaningful role within the DCU. "Batman can't just be 'Oh, we're making a Batman movie because Batman's the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,'" he stressed, emphasizing the need for the character's presence to resonate within the broader universe.

Moreover, 'The Brave and the Bold' is set to portray a Batman distinct from Reeves' darker narrative and previous campy adaptations. Gunn reiterated, "He's not a campy Batman. I'm not interested in that. I'm not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really," quoting Deadline. As Batman remains vital to DCU's trajectory, Gunn is resolved to envision the right direction. "I think I have a way in, by the way," he concluded, hinting, "I really know what it's -- I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality." (ANI)

