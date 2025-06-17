Uniting Through Tradition: Mohan Bhagwat's Call for Unity in Diversity

In a passionate appeal for unity, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the importance of overlooking mutual differences to preserve the integrity of Hindu society and the nation.

During his address at Tipper village, Bhagwat reiterated the RSS's century-long dedication to promoting Hindu values and cultural heritage among its followers.

As 212 volunteers participate in a development camp, Bhagwat encouraged them to work towards cultural preservation and societal harmony, emphasizing the recognized impact of the RSS within Indian society today.

