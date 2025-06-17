Maharashtra Eases Path for Warkaris: Toll-Free Journey to Pandharpur

The Maharashtra government has announced toll exemptions for warkaris and their accompanying vehicles during their annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, taking place from June 18 to July 10. The 'palkhi' processions of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, central to this pilgrimage, will benefit from this exemption.

An official resolution confirms that the toll-free provision extends to extra buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation facilitating travel for devotees headed to Pandharpur. The policy covers routes used by the ten traditional 'maanachi palkhis' across all toll booths managed by the Public Works Department, MSRDC, and NHAI.

To avail the waiver, travellers must present special toll-free passes issued in coordination with the police, RTO offices, and the traffic department. These passes are valid for round trips, and authorities are urged to ensure sufficient police presence and road repairs, enhancing safety along the pilgrimage routes.