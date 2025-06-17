Left Menu

Tradition vs. Development: Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Controversy

Women from the Goswami community at Banke Bihari temple have temporarily halted their protests against a proposed temple corridor. Concerns include displacement affecting traditional practices. MP Hema Malini assured them of raising their issues with the chief minister. They demand withdrawal of plans to form a management trust for the temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:09 IST
Tradition vs. Development: Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goswami women of the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have put a temporary pause on their ongoing protests against the state government's plan to construct a temple corridor. Central to their concerns is the fear of displacement, which they argue would hinder their ability to perform the traditional seva-puja smoothly.

The protestors, part of temple management families, met with Mathura's MP, Hema Malini, who promised to convey their concerns to the chief minister. Their demands include the complete withdrawal of the ordinance to form a temple management trust and assurances that their traditions will remain unharmed.

Hema Malini acknowledged possible communication gaps and assured efforts to mediate between the temple's needs and government plans. She emphasized that while the corridor is deemed necessary for future convenience, stakeholders' sentiments must be respected in the process.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025