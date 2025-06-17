Tradition vs. Development: Banke Bihari Temple Corridor Controversy

The Goswami women of the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan have put a temporary pause on their ongoing protests against the state government's plan to construct a temple corridor. Central to their concerns is the fear of displacement, which they argue would hinder their ability to perform the traditional seva-puja smoothly.

The protestors, part of temple management families, met with Mathura's MP, Hema Malini, who promised to convey their concerns to the chief minister. Their demands include the complete withdrawal of the ordinance to form a temple management trust and assurances that their traditions will remain unharmed.

Hema Malini acknowledged possible communication gaps and assured efforts to mediate between the temple's needs and government plans. She emphasized that while the corridor is deemed necessary for future convenience, stakeholders' sentiments must be respected in the process.