Chandan Roy's Bollywood Dream and 'Panchayat' Season 4 Hype

Actor Chandan Roy shares his motivation for changing his name, inspired by Bollywood icon Balraj Sahni, while fans eagerly await 'Panchayat' Season 4. The show promises twists and political drama in Phulera, with Roy expressing excitement for the upcoming season's unique elements and storyline progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:15 IST
Chandan Roy, late legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy (Photo/ANI/Instagram@bengalfilmarchive). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Actor Chandan Roy, celebrated for his role as Vikas Shukla in the acclaimed series 'Panchayat', recently disclosed a personal story about his early inspiration, shedding light on why he professionally altered his surname. In an interview with ANI, Roy recounted the profound impact Bollywood legend Balraj Sahni had on his life and career.

Roy expressed admiration for Sahni, stating, "Balraj Sahni is my role model. I want to emulate him. After watching his 1953 film 'Do Bigha Zamin', I decided on the name change from 'Chandan Rai' to 'Chandan Roy' as a tribute." Roy's decision was influenced by Bimal Roy's cinematic legacy, which sparked this personal homage.

Though Roy gained fame as 'Panchayat's' Vikas Shukla, his legacy in cinema includes roles in films like 'Gulmohar' alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore. His portrayal in 'Panchayat' is a highlight, with anticipation building for Season 4, set to debut on June 24, 2024, promising a compelling continuation of the series.

Roy assured fans of an exceptional season, noting, "Season 4 is my favorite, promising more drama and surprises." He hinted at enhanced storytelling depth, reflecting the essence of rural India with elements like small-town gossip and political intrigue. The previous season concluded with high stakes, paving the way for a riveting narrative.

The upcoming season will continue to explore Phulera's political landscape, with Manju Devi and Kranti Devi vying for power amid high tensions. The series will see the return of its beloved ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, ensuring the show maintains its engaging and humorous tone. (ANI)

