Rebel Wilson's Dramatic On-Set Accident: 'Bride Hard' Secrets and Surprises

Actress Rebel Wilson candidly discussed a serious on-set accident while filming the action comedy 'Bride Hard'. Speaking to People, the 45-year-old actress recounted her experience, highlighting both her enjoyment of the action scenes and the unexpected mishap that left her injured.

Wilson, who portrays a secret agent in the film, revealed that on the final night of shooting, a prop gun inadvertently struck her in the face during a fight sequence at 3 a.m., causing a cut on her nose. 'It wasn't supposed to happen,' she explained, describing her rushed ambulance trip to the hospital, where a plastic surgeon had to stitch the wound.

Recalling the anxiety of waiting for medical attention, Wilson shared photos of her injury on social media and drew parallels with fellow actors Tom Cruise and Daniel Craig, who also faced injuries on set. 'That's a good club to be in,' she mused. Despite the accident, Wilson remains enthusiastic about the film, which reunites her with her 'Pitch Perfect' costar Anna Camp, among others.

