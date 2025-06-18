Celebrating Rich Literature: Hindi Writers Bag Sahitya Akademi Awards

Hindi author Sushil Shukla expressed his gratitude upon winning the Sahitya Akademi's Bal Sahitya Puraskar, asserting the importance of providing children with rich and meaningful literature. Shukla, alongside 23 others, celebrated his recognition for children's literature with a universal appeal.

Shukla highlighted that his winning collection, 'Ek Batey Barah', resonates with readers of all ages, advocating for stories and poems that communicate across generations. With an 18-year association with children's literature, Shukla also directs Ektara, Takshila's Children's Literature and Art Center, co-editing two children's magazines.

In parallel, tribal poet Parvati Tirkey was awarded the Yuva Puraskar for her debut poetry work 'Phir Ugna'. Tirkey's poems highlight the tension between modern civilization and tribal culture using vivid language. The awardees will receive a cash prize and a copper-plaque at a ceremony.

