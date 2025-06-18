Himachal's Development Surge: Inaugurations, Initiatives, and Apple Import Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu marked a significant day of inaugurations, unveiling a long-awaited bus stand in Theog and a substantial Agricultural Produce Market Complex in Shilaru.

Future projects aim to further stimulate economic and social growth in the region, including construction of a shopping complex and a winery.

The state's health sector is set for a revamp with a Rs 1,350 crore investment, and efforts are ongoing to protect local apple farmers by urging restrictions on imports.