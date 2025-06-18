Himachal's Development Surge: Inaugurations, Initiatives, and Apple Import Challenges
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu inaugurated key infrastructures in Theog and Shimla, including a bus stand and a market complex. Future projects include a shopping complex and a winery. Health facilities are being upgraded with a substantial investment in medical technology. The government seeks restrictions on apple imports to aid local farmers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu marked a significant day of inaugurations, unveiling a long-awaited bus stand in Theog and a substantial Agricultural Produce Market Complex in Shilaru.
Future projects aim to further stimulate economic and social growth in the region, including construction of a shopping complex and a winery.
The state's health sector is set for a revamp with a Rs 1,350 crore investment, and efforts are ongoing to protect local apple farmers by urging restrictions on imports.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CS Duale Commits to Full Health Sector Digitization in Meeting with DPHK
Telehealth Expansion and Pharmaceutical Ventures Intensify in Health Sector
Health Sector Faces Turmoil with CDC Dismissals and IVF Mix-Ups
Gupta Praises Modi's Government's Role in Delhi's Pandemic Recovery and Infrastructure Developments
Surge in Synthetic Drug Threats and Drug Approvals Shake Health Sector