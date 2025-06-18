Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Victim Identification Continues

In Ahmedabad, 208 victims of the Air India plane crash have been identified through DNA tests, with 170 bodies handed to families. The crash of flight AI-171 resulted in significant casualties, leading to ongoing efforts for victim identification and treatment of survivors at local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Ahmedabad indicated that 208 victims from the Air India Flight AI-171 crash have been identified through DNA analysis, and families have received 170 of these bodies. The crash, involving a London-bound plane, resulted in the tragic loss of nearly everyone on board, along with additional fatalities on the ground.

Officials are employing DNA tests for identification, as most bodies were severely charred, complicating recognition efforts. "By Wednesday night, 208 samples were matched," stated Dr. Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He confirmed that victims include Portuguese, British, and Canadian nationals.

Injuries from the crash affected 71 individuals, with seven under current hospital treatment, while three more have succumbed to their injuries. Efforts to identify remaining victims and finalize DNA matching continue, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

