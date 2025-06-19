High-Stakes Lawsuit Rocks Tyler Perry Empire

Derek Dixon, an actor on the BET television series "The Oval," has initiated legal proceedings against influential media figure Tyler Perry, alleging a series of sexual assaults and harassment incidents. Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the lawsuit seeks $260 million in punitive damages, as reported by TMZ.

According to Dixon, Perry engaged in a "sustained pattern" of workplace misconduct, with claims of harassment, assault, and professional retaliation included in the legal complaint. Perry's legal representative, Matthew Boyd, dismissed the allegations, calling them "an elaborate scam" meant to exploit Perry.

Dixon's lawsuit details an initial encounter with Perry when Dixon was part of the event staff at one of Perry's parties. He later received acting roles in Perry's productions, 'Ruthless' and 'The Oval,' where inappropriate advances allegedly occurred. Dixon maintains that Perry threatened his career if he resisted sexual propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)