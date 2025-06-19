Left Menu

High-Stakes Lawsuit Rocks Tyler Perry Empire

Derek Dixon, an actor on the U.S. series 'The Oval,' has filed a $260 million lawsuit against Tyler Perry, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The lawsuit claims that Perry sent inappropriate messages and assaulted Dixon. Perry's attorney labels the accusations as a 'scam.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Derek Dixon, an actor on the BET television series "The Oval," has initiated legal proceedings against influential media figure Tyler Perry, alleging a series of sexual assaults and harassment incidents. Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the lawsuit seeks $260 million in punitive damages, as reported by TMZ.

According to Dixon, Perry engaged in a "sustained pattern" of workplace misconduct, with claims of harassment, assault, and professional retaliation included in the legal complaint. Perry's legal representative, Matthew Boyd, dismissed the allegations, calling them "an elaborate scam" meant to exploit Perry.

Dixon's lawsuit details an initial encounter with Perry when Dixon was part of the event staff at one of Perry's parties. He later received acting roles in Perry's productions, 'Ruthless' and 'The Oval,' where inappropriate advances allegedly occurred. Dixon maintains that Perry threatened his career if he resisted sexual propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

