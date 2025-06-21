Left Menu

Nagaland Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Grand Event

Nagaland celebrated the International Day of Yoga at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, promoting yoga's universal appeal. Led by Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak, the event emphasized yoga's role in preventive healthcare and mental well-being. Governor La Ganesan highlighted its timeless relevance and potential to unify society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 16:59 IST
Nagaland Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Grand Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland joined global celebrations by marking the International Day of Yoga with a grand event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. Hundreds, including representatives from various departments, educational institutions, and the general public, participated in the gathering held on Friday.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, alongside the Department of Youth Resources and Sports and under the National Ayush Mission Nagaland, organized the event on the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health – Yoga Sangam'. Attendees, including Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak and Youth Resources & Sports Advisor S Keoshu Yimkhiung, practiced yoga guided by trained instructors.

State Programme Officer (AYUSH) Dr. Seyiekhrietuo John highlighted yoga's significance for preventive healthcare and mental well-being, encouraging people to adopt the practice without misconceptions. Nagaland Governor La Ganesan extended greetings, emphasizing yoga's timeless relevance and ability to promote unity, balance, and resilience in modern life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025