Nagaland Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Grand Event
Nagaland celebrated the International Day of Yoga at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, promoting yoga's universal appeal. Led by Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak, the event emphasized yoga's role in preventive healthcare and mental well-being. Governor La Ganesan highlighted its timeless relevance and potential to unify society.
- Country:
- India
Nagaland joined global celebrations by marking the International Day of Yoga with a grand event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. Hundreds, including representatives from various departments, educational institutions, and the general public, participated in the gathering held on Friday.
The Department of Health & Family Welfare, alongside the Department of Youth Resources and Sports and under the National Ayush Mission Nagaland, organized the event on the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health – Yoga Sangam'. Attendees, including Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak and Youth Resources & Sports Advisor S Keoshu Yimkhiung, practiced yoga guided by trained instructors.
State Programme Officer (AYUSH) Dr. Seyiekhrietuo John highlighted yoga's significance for preventive healthcare and mental well-being, encouraging people to adopt the practice without misconceptions. Nagaland Governor La Ganesan extended greetings, emphasizing yoga's timeless relevance and ability to promote unity, balance, and resilience in modern life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
