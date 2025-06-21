Left Menu

Yoga Unites: India Habitat Centre's Vibrant Celebration of Harmony and Health

The India Habitat Centre honored the 11th International Day of Yoga with a session led by yoga expert Kamal Kishore. Held at Jacaranda Hall, over 100 participants joined to celebrate the theme 'One Earth, One Health', highlighting yoga's role in wellness and unity, promoting holistic living.

The India Habitat Centre marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with an engaging session spearheaded by esteemed yoga expert Kamal Kishore of Yogasana Indraprastha. Held in the Jacaranda Hall, the event drew more than 100 participants from the IHC community, keen to embrace holistic well-being through the ancient practice of yoga.

Starting with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, the event featured prominent figures such as IAS officer Srinivas R Katikithala and Professor K G Suresh. They emphasized yoga's significance in promoting individual wellness alongside fostering global harmony under this year's theme, 'One Earth, One Health'.

The celebration at the heart of New Delhi saw the IHC bolster its role as a cultural hub, reaffirming its commitment to wellness, creativity, and community engagement. The day underscored yoga's universal appeal as both a physical regimen and a cultural treasure, uniting participants in a shared journey towards health and harmony.

