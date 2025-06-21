Left Menu

Production Paused on Apple TV+ Comedy 'Brothers' Starring McConaughey and Harrelson

The Apple TV+ comedy series 'Brothers,' starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, has paused production due to the exit of showrunner David West Read over creative differences. Lee Eisenberg is in talks to take over. Eight out of ten episodes are already completed.

Production Paused on Apple TV+ Comedy 'Brothers' Starring McConaughey and Harrelson
Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy series 'Brothers,' starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, has encountered a production setback. The show, which takes inspiration from the stars' friendship, has temporarily halted filming following the departure of writer and showrunner David West Read, who cited creative differences.

According to a report by Variety, eight episodes have been filmed so far. Lee Eisenberg is expected to step in as the new showrunner, tasked with overseeing the completion of the remaining episodes and a potential reshoot of the series. Eisenberg has an established relationship with Apple, having worked on projects like 'Lessons in Chemistry' and 'WeCrashed.'

The series also features a talented cast including Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez, and Brittany Ishibashi. Fans will have to wait to see how these developments impact the show's production timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

