Union Minister Promotes Yoga for Farmers' Health
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the significance of yoga for farmers' health and productivity on the 11th International Yoga Day. Chouhan shared his personal recovery story, underscoring yoga's transformative power. He advocated for yoga's consistent practice, offering a '20-20-20' wellness model for lasting benefits.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the pivotal role of yoga in enhancing farmers' health and productivity during the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at Pusa Campus in New Delhi.
Chouhan, drawing from his own recovery story after a severe accident, urged farmers and scientists to adopt yoga as a consistent practice for physical and mental well-being. 'Farming can be performed effectively only when the body is fit,' he stated, advocating for yoga's long-term benefits with a '20-20-20' model: 20 minutes of asanas, 20 minutes of pranayama, and 20 minutes for planning the day.
The event saw participation from Agriculture Ministry officials, scientists, farmers, and the Lakhpati Didis, highlighting yoga's growing influence across different sectors.
