Global Yoga Day Celebration: A Worldwide Harmony

On the global stage, the International Day of Yoga was marked by enthusiastic participation from thousands of individuals who celebrated the ancient Indian practice. Events unfolded across various iconic locations, from New York's Times Square to Australia's old Parliament House, emphasizing yoga's unifying force in today's diverse world.

In New York, over 10,000 individuals gathered at Times Square to partake in various yoga sessions, reflecting the burgeoning popularity of yoga in the US. High-profile personalities, including actor Anupam Kher, graced the event, thereby further solidifying the cultural importance of this practice.

Elsewhere, the festivities showcased yoga's universal appeal, with events organized in countries like the UK, China, and Sri Lanka, among others. Indian embassies played a pivotal role in orchestrating these gatherings, reaffirming the global resonance of yoga as a means to promote unity, health, and wellbeing.

