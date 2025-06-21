Left Menu

Global Yoga Day Celebration: A Worldwide Harmony

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts celebrated the International Day of Yoga worldwide, highlighting the global appeal of this Indian practice. Events were organized in iconic locations from Times Square to the Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple in Japan, showcasing yoga's unifying and wellness-centric essence. The UN proclaimed June 21 as this international observance in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the global stage, the International Day of Yoga was marked by enthusiastic participation from thousands of individuals who celebrated the ancient Indian practice. Events unfolded across various iconic locations, from New York's Times Square to Australia's old Parliament House, emphasizing yoga's unifying force in today's diverse world.

In New York, over 10,000 individuals gathered at Times Square to partake in various yoga sessions, reflecting the burgeoning popularity of yoga in the US. High-profile personalities, including actor Anupam Kher, graced the event, thereby further solidifying the cultural importance of this practice.

Elsewhere, the festivities showcased yoga's universal appeal, with events organized in countries like the UK, China, and Sri Lanka, among others. Indian embassies played a pivotal role in orchestrating these gatherings, reaffirming the global resonance of yoga as a means to promote unity, health, and wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

