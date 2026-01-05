Tragic End: A Community Mourns
An 11-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh was found raped and murdered. Police arrested a 24-year-old known to the family. Her body was discovered in a field after being missing since December 31. Preliminary findings indicate the suspect sexually assaulted and killed her to cover the crime.
An appalling crime has rocked Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh, where an 11-year-old girl was found raped and brutally murdered. The police have identified and arrested a suspect, a 24-year-old man acquainted with the victim's family.
Missing since December 31, the girl's body was found in a field near Kosra village by locals. Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, detailed that preliminary investigations indicate the accused sexually assaulted the child before killing her with an axe.
Authorities are collecting scientific and technical evidence, assuring that stringent action will follow upon the completion of a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
