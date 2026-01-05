Ujjain Officials Suspend Dewas SDM Over Alleged Misconduct

The Divisional Commissioner of Ujjain, Ashish Singh, has suspended Anand Malviya, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM) of Dewas, due to 'serious negligence, indifference, and irregularity' in executing official duties. Notably, Malviya's order referenced a controversial remark by MP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and highlighted Congress's allegations against the ruling BJP regarding the Indore water contamination incident.

Commissioner Singh classified Malviya's actions as misconduct under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. Consequently, following provisions under Rule 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, Malviya has been suspended with immediate effect. His headquarters, during this period, will be in the Ujjain Division Commissioner's office, as per the January 4 order.

The controversy erupted on January 3 when Malviya instructed tehsildars and executive magistrates to manage law and order during a Congress protest set for January 4. His order, dated January 3, 2026, lacked thorough examination and contained erroneous data on a sensitive issue, warranting his suspension. It mentioned 14 deaths and 2800 people treated due to contaminated water from Indore's BJP-run corporation, and Vijayvargiya's dismissive response, indicating authoritarianism.

