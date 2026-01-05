Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, stating that prosecution material suggests their involvement in planning, mobilization, and giving strategic direction to the 2020 Delhi riots. The decision aligns with Section 43D(5) of UAPA, indicating serious accusations supported by substantial evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:06 IST
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing evidence implicating them in the orchestration of the 2020 Delhi riots. According to the court, their conduct was central to the conspiracy linked to the unrest.

The decision adheres to Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which mandates bail refusal if initial reviews of case materials suggest credible grounds of guilt against the accused. The court's verdict indicates a prima facie attribution of a significant role by the duo.

While Khalid and Imam remain in custody, the court granted bail to other activists such as Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, emphasizing that this does not mitigate the seriousness or findings of involvement against them. The apex court's decision underscores the complexity and gravity of the situation and the alleged conspiracy to incite communal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SAIL Achieves Record-Breaking December Sales Growth

SAIL Achieves Record-Breaking December Sales Growth

 India
2
Italy Backs Landmark European-Mercosur Trade Deal

Italy Backs Landmark European-Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
3
Dabur Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Favorable GST Revisions

Dabur Anticipates Robust Growth Amid Favorable GST Revisions

 India
4
Venezuela's Bond Surge and the Complex Road to Debt Restructuring

Venezuela's Bond Surge and the Complex Road to Debt Restructuring

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026