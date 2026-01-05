Supreme Court Denies Bail to Activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, stating that prosecution material suggests their involvement in planning, mobilization, and giving strategic direction to the 2020 Delhi riots. The decision aligns with Section 43D(5) of UAPA, indicating serious accusations supported by substantial evidence.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing evidence implicating them in the orchestration of the 2020 Delhi riots. According to the court, their conduct was central to the conspiracy linked to the unrest.
The decision adheres to Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which mandates bail refusal if initial reviews of case materials suggest credible grounds of guilt against the accused. The court's verdict indicates a prima facie attribution of a significant role by the duo.
While Khalid and Imam remain in custody, the court granted bail to other activists such as Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, emphasizing that this does not mitigate the seriousness or findings of involvement against them. The apex court's decision underscores the complexity and gravity of the situation and the alleged conspiracy to incite communal unrest.
