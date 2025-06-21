Yoga's Expansive Reach: India’s Armed Forces Celebrate International Day of Yoga Nationwide

The Indian armed forces showcased their commitment to discipline and resilience by celebrating the International Day of Yoga at various strategic locations across the country, including Siachen and Visakhapatnam. Officers underscored yoga as a tool for enhancing combat readiness and stress management among troops.

During an event led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, along with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Singh noted the global expansion of yoga from traditional roots to modern ambassadors of Indian culture. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and Navy observed the day with large gatherings and impressive displays of yoga routines.

Indian troops were not alone in their celebrations; personnel on peacekeeping missions and in international military exercises participated, underscoring yoga's role in global cultural outreach. These nationwide efforts highlighted the Indian Army's belief in 'Yoga Karmasu Kaushalam' (Yoga is excellence in action) and the theme of this year's event: 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

(With inputs from agencies.)