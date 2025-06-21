Left Menu

Yoga's Expansive Reach: India’s Armed Forces Celebrate International Day of Yoga Nationwide

The Indian armed forces marked the International Day of Yoga with celebrations across the country, from Siachen Glacier to Visakhapatnam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and military chiefs emphasized yoga's importance for combat readiness and stress management, reflecting India's rising soft power and cultural outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:28 IST
Yoga's Expansive Reach: India’s Armed Forces Celebrate International Day of Yoga Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian armed forces showcased their commitment to discipline and resilience by celebrating the International Day of Yoga at various strategic locations across the country, including Siachen and Visakhapatnam. Officers underscored yoga as a tool for enhancing combat readiness and stress management among troops.

During an event led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, along with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Singh noted the global expansion of yoga from traditional roots to modern ambassadors of Indian culture. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and Navy observed the day with large gatherings and impressive displays of yoga routines.

Indian troops were not alone in their celebrations; personnel on peacekeeping missions and in international military exercises participated, underscoring yoga's role in global cultural outreach. These nationwide efforts highlighted the Indian Army's belief in 'Yoga Karmasu Kaushalam' (Yoga is excellence in action) and the theme of this year's event: 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025