UPSC Chairman Advocates Daily Yoga for a Healthy Lifestyle

In a call for holistic wellness, UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar advocated integrating yoga into the everyday routines of government job aspirants and citizens, during the 11th International Yoga Day event.

Held at the UPSC headquarters, the event saw participation from over 300 volunteers and officials, underscoring yoga's significance as a tool against modern-day health challenges. Kumar praised the practice as a gift from India to the world, citing its roots in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Kumar also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in promoting International Yoga Day globally, noting its worldwide acceptance and urging Indians to celebrate their heritage with pride. The event concluded with a lecture on the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," emphasizing harmony between humans and nature.

