Mizoram Celebrates International Day of Yoga with Governor's Participation

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Mizoram with Governor Vijay Kumar Singh leading an event attended by 700 participants. Singh emphasized yoga's role in promoting physical and mental well-being and praised Mizoram's environment for fostering health. The event featured exercises promoting wellness and a live address by the Prime Minister.
The International Day of Yoga was marked with enthusiasm across Mizoram on Saturday, as Governor Vijay Kumar Singh led a significant event at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.
Approximately 700 yoga practitioners took part, underscoring the global embrace of yoga, which Singh applauded. The Governor highlighted the event as a moment of national pride and cited the benefits of yoga in promoting holistic wellness.
Governor Singh stressed the importance of correct practice and continuous learning under the AYUSH Ministry's guidance. He also lauded Mizoram's excellent Air Quality Index, noting its optimal conditions for yoga promotion.
